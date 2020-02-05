AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,275 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 3.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

