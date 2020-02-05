AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Trading Down 2.6%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s share price fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $20.89, 910,713 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 407,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in AudioCodes by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 105.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 456.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

