Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 31,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2,115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 68,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

ADSK traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.14. 65,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,653. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $201.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.63 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

