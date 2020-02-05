AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of AvalonBay Communities worth $171,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.61. 461,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $190.26 and a 12-month high of $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

