Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 118.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Avaya were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVYA. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 250.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. 640,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

