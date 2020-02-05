Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Lowered to Add at Investec

Investec cut shares of Aviva (LON:AV) to an add rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 455 ($5.99).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aviva to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 476.64 ($6.27).

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 408.40 ($5.37). 9,062,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 402.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

