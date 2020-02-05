Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.21-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

ACLS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,997. The company has a market capitalization of $823.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $414,979.96. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

