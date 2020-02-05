Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.22.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 300,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $6,222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,000 shares of company stock worth $27,517,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after purchasing an additional 558,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $9,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 241,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 141,068 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

