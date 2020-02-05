Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Aytu Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 130,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.63. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 55,000 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 78,788 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

