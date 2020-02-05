Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.38) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 604.64 ($7.95).

Shares of BAB stock traded up GBX 21.20 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 602.60 ($7.93). 751,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 619.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 549.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

