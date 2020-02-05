BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BAESY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 161,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

