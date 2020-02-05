BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 672 ($8.84).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of BA traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 648.20 ($8.53). 5,106,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 602.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.76.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

