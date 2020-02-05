Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of LON:BBY traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 268.40 ($3.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Also, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders have purchased 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,821 in the last ninety days.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.