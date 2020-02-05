Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 110,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 327.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $687.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.26. Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $27,802.05. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,460 shares of company stock valued at $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares valued at $1,605,427. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

