Barclays Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €123.00 ($143.02) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.50 ($148.26).

Shares of Siemens stock traded up €0.74 ($0.86) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €113.72 ($132.23). 3,891,885 shares of the company were exchanged. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €116.38 and its 200 day moving average is €105.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

