Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,085. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

