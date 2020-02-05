Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) & PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Critical Review

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barings BDC and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 PJT Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Barings BDC currently has a consensus target price of $10.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. PJT Partners has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.43%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and PJT Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.66 -$114.28 million N/A N/A PJT Partners $580.25 million 1.93 $42.56 million $1.91 25.38

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Risk and Volatility

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. PJT Partners pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 6.67% 5.48% 2.62% PJT Partners 3.13% 15.97% 10.57%

Summary

Barings BDC beats PJT Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

