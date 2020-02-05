Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Shares Up 11.7%

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares shot up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 21,714 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 53,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.