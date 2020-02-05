BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 million. On average, analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $3,892,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

