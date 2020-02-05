BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Trading Down 2.5%

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.64, approximately 103,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 55,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Commerzbank raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

