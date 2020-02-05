Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.81. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 31,945 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 million and a P/E ratio of -18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

