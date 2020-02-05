Beam (BEAM) Tops One Day Volume of $36.29 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and $36.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007788 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.03047076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00198867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029487 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 54,827,960 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

