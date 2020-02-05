Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BC8. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bechtle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.00 ($118.60).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €6.70 ($7.79) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €144.20 ($167.67). 161,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €67.90 ($78.95) and a 1-year high of €137.90 ($160.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 37.81.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.