Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of BDC traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. 354,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.