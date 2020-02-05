TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NYSE BLD opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 830.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

