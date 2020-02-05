BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Down 1.1%

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,365,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S accounts for 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 106.69% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

