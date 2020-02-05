Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Berkeley Group to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,644.42 ($61.09).

Shares of BKG stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,280 ($69.46). 899,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,504 ($72.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,036.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,416.54.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

