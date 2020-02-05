BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 18th

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

BG Staffing has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BG Staffing has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 53,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75. BG Staffing has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

