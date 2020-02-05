Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $37.66 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.06023010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00128789 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00036660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

About Binance USD

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

