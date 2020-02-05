Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.25.

Biogen stock traded up $49.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.87. 10,118,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a 200-day moving average of $262.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 100.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

