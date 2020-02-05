Biorem (CVE:BRM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, 7,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 26,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Biorem (CVE:BRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.27 million for the quarter.

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

