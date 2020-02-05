Biotron (BTRN) Price Up 65.4% Over Last 7 Days

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Biotron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biotron has a market capitalization of $19,091.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biotron has traded up 65.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biotron Token Profile

Biotron’s genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

