BitBar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. BitBar has a market cap of $103,571.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBar has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00025179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,547.33 or 2.23442471 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 201.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,727 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

