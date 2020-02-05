Bitcoin Atom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.12 million and $26.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000152 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

