Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $424.00 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.74 billion and $4.23 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $424.00 or 0.04480409 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Independent Reserve, WazirX and BigONE. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,447.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00716869 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,262,013 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Bisq, BtcTrade.im, Korbit, Bit-Z, BTC Trade UA, Gatecoin, Coinone, BitForex, Huobi, RightBTC, BitMarket, CoinFalcon, Coinrail, Coindeal, Waves Decentralized Exchange, QuadrigaCX, Vebitcoin, Bittylicious, OKCoin International, Bibox, Kraken, cfinex, Braziliex, CoinEx, BitBay, Coinhub, BigONE, Koinex, Mercado Bitcoin, UEX, OTCBTC, FCoin, Mercatox, Zebpay, HBUS, COSS, MBAex, bitFlyer, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, B2BX, Exrates, Bitinka, Coinbase Pro, Koineks, Coinnest, Poloniex, xBTCe, Bitstamp, Koinim, Independent Reserve, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, Bitbns, DSX, Livecoin, Coinfloor, ZB.COM, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Crex24, Exmo, Coinroom, Fatbtc, WazirX, Iquant, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Allcoin, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Zaif, IDCM, Kucoin, Gate.io, BX Thailand, OKEx, QBTC, CPDAX, CryptoBridge, Tidex, BTC Markets, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, C2CX, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Negocie Coins, Kuna, Coinsquare, ACX, Bit2C, SouthXchange, Graviex, Indodax, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Binance, CEX.IO, Buda, CoinEgg, ABCC, Liqui, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BTCC, Cobinhood, Bitbank, EXX, Upbit, WEX, Liquid, Bithumb, YoBit, Cryptomate and Bitso. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

