Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $200.95 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $200.95 million and $47.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $11.47 or 0.00121521 BTC on exchanges including Negocie Coins, Sistemkoin, BitBay and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00729889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00110788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002661 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002415 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, C2CX, Bithumb, Bleutrade, Indodax, Bit-Z, YoBit, TDAX, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Negocie Coins, DSX, Coinone, BitFlip, Kucoin, Bittrex, BitBay, Graviex, Bitlish, Binance, CEX.IO, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, Zebpay, OKEx, Exmo, SouthXchange, Huobi, Crex24, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, Korbit, Bitfinex, Exrates, Upbit, Ovis, Coinnest, Gate.io, BitMarket, Vebitcoin, Koineks, Braziliex and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.