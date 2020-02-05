Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $3.68 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $498,213.00 and $15,224.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00039947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004775 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001127 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007439 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,238 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.