Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 241,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,561. The stock has a market cap of $342.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.