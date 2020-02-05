BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

BHK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 78,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,176. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

