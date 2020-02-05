BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 203679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,398,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 45.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSU)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

