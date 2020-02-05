BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BOE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 207,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,973. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

In related news, insider Jones Bryn 12,000,000 shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

