Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 170,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

In related news, insider Hoy Michael purchased 1,557,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $77,898.25.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

