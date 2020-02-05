BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BBF)

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 17,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,107. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

