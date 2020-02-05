BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE BSE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Get BlackRock New York Insured Municipal alerts:

In other BlackRock New York Insured Municipal news, insider (Tim) Carstens Timothy 2,913,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.