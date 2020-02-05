BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 228,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $8.38.
