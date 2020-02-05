BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 228,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

About BlackRock Resources and Commodities

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

