Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

