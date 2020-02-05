Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BBN)

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 187,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,483. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.