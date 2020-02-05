Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 120,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $6,232,491.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

BX opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.