BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $263,667.00 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004956 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000212 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000732 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,026,354 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

