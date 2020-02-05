BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.40.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.76. 1,583,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $185.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 839,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.