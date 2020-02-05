BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.76. 1,583,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $185.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 839,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

